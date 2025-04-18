IS SANITY COMPLETELY GONE FROM DEMOCRATS? Judging by events of the last couple of weeks, it’s easy to conclude that sanity has departed the Democratic Party entirely.

Even James Carville — he who confidently predicted a Kamela win over Donald Trump last November — favors absurdities like Sen. Chris Van Hollen’s (D-MD.) El Salvador junket on behalf of an MS-13 terrorist.

The folks at Issues & Insights point to a new survey that graphically helps explain why things are going downhill fast for Democrats, despite the presence of a few remaining voices of something approximating political sanity:

“But this isn’t the 1990s, and there is no interest or appetite among Democrats in reviving Bill Clinton’s ‘New Democrat’ corpse. The party is now irretrievably in the grip of those toxic, party-sinking radical leftists. In the Survey USA poll, there wasn’t a single demographic group where even a plurality felt the party should be more moderate.

“More than half of young, urban, college-educated, well-paid whites – the very people who make up the “elite circles” and will never venture into “real communities” – want the party to move further to the left.”

In other words, the chickens are coming home to roost after multiple generations of children being indoctrinated in the public education system.