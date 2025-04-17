#JOURNALISM:

You dicks. Include the whole quote. "It's a horrible thing — horrible that things like this take place." https://t.co/i4HaSssDID — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) April 17, 2025

The women in skin tight custom made astronaut suits who went up for a total of 11 mins got way more press conference then when Elon Musk rescued two actual astronauts who were up in space for like 286 days. — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) April 17, 2025