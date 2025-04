ANN ALTHOUSE IS UNPERSUADED BY HARVARD’S DEFENDERS: “Professor Connelly sees himself and his New York Times readers as the ‘we’ who look on as Trump breaks things and hope to excite ‘the American people’ to oppose and resist Trump. But the American people have supported Trump because the American people have seen what your ‘we’ has done with its power when it has had the chance. ‘Let the Experts Handle It Again’ is not a great rallying cry these days.”

