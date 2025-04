THE DEMOCRATS’ APPEAL IS BECOMING MORE SELECTIVE: Politico: Guess Where Voters Are Getting Tired of La Résistance? “Voters, on the other hand, have had enough … even in California. According to Politico’s new poll, Golden State voters have no real interest in going to war with Donald Trump. Instead, they seem less enthused than ever about the state’s one-party rule and the fruits it has borne.”

Fruits of a poisonous tree.