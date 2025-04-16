THE DEMAND FOR RIGHT-WING VIOLENCE IN AMERICA VASTLY EXCEEDS THE SUPPLY: “The man accused of setting fire to Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro’s residence Sunday indicated he was motivated by his views on the Israel-Gaza war and believed Shapiro needed to stop the killing of Palestinians a newly unveiled search warrant says.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.