OH, HE REALLY SHOULD: Will Trump Do a Bob Jones on Haahvaahd?

They keep making rules they never expected to live by. https://t.co/LLaPVhjirw

The results of the vast majority of all government-funded scientific studies can't be reproduced.

For every $1 of government scientific research funding cut, private industry raises $3.

There's no correlation between government-funded scientific research and economic growth.

— Tim Starr (@timstarr2001) April 16, 2025