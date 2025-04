PERSONALLY, I CAN THINK OF OTHERS WHO NEED FLAGELLATION A LOT MORE: A mission of guilt: On the West’s latest self-flagellation. “The great factory for the production of such poisonous ideas, and the emotions upon which they feed, is the modern university, which seems never to have discovered an anti-Western idea it could not endorse.”

But the “guilt” is all bullshit. The people pushing it don’t feel guilty, they’re just using it as a manipulative tool.