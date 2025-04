IF PBS (AND NPR) WON’T PRODUCE ANTI-AMERICAN PROGRAMS, WHO WILL? WILL WE HAVE TO DEPEND ON THE EU FOR THIS? Trump White House Directs Congress to Defund NPR, PBS.

Next thing you know all the anti-American entertainers and reporters will have to move to Europe just to do their work! Oh, the humanity.*

*Yes, I probably should stop it before my tongue becomes permanently stuck in my cheek.