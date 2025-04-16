THEY’VE BEEN CLEAR A LONG TIME: Trump’s Tariff War Exposes China’s Hidden Fragilities.
As my friend Dave Freer told me, now almost 20 years ago, China is a beautiful lacquered vase, completely broken under the lacquer.
THEY’VE BEEN CLEAR A LONG TIME: Trump’s Tariff War Exposes China’s Hidden Fragilities.
As my friend Dave Freer told me, now almost 20 years ago, China is a beautiful lacquered vase, completely broken under the lacquer.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.