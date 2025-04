“ELON IS KILLING TESLA’S BRAND:”

TESLA OUTSOLD THE NEXT 10 EV BRANDS COMBINED IN Q1 2025

Tesla remained far ahead of the competition in Q1 2025, selling 128,100 EVs — more than the next 10 brands combined.

The Model Y and Model 3 continued to lead the charts, showing Tesla's strong grip on the U.S. electric…

April 14, 2025