YES.
Tax payers have been funding our opponents. If DOGE continues, the real political dynamic of the US will emerge. This, not the deficit, is why DOGE matters so much. https://t.co/qS9zxGddJ7
— Randy Barnett (@RandyEBarnett) April 14, 2025
YES.
Tax payers have been funding our opponents. If DOGE continues, the real political dynamic of the US will emerge. This, not the deficit, is why DOGE matters so much. https://t.co/qS9zxGddJ7
— Randy Barnett (@RandyEBarnett) April 14, 2025
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.