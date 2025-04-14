April 14, 2025

CHINA CENTURY THAT NEVER WAS: Over on Substack today, Rod Martin’s guest author is Yi Fuxian. Remember that name because this guy knows China like few others in the world. In “The End of the Chinese Dream,” Fuxian explains why two decades ago he described China as “A Big Country With an Empty Nest.” It’s even more relevant today.

Posted at 10:49 am by Mark Tapscott