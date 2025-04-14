WHEN YOU MAKE UNIVERSITIES AN ARM OF THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT, THEY BECOME AN ARM OF THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT: How Obama and Biden Paved the Way for Trump’s Attacks on Universities: “Universities were bending over for federal funds long before Trump,” writes Laura Kipnis. Democrats just assumed that they would always control the federal government, even when it was nominally in Republican hands. Wrong!
