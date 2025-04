IT’S ONLY BAD WHEN TRUMP DOES IT:

“Starting in 2028, ships face fees up to $380 per ton”

Everyone losing their minds over Trump’s 10% tariffs is dead silent about the UN’s “green” tariff hitting every import & export on Earth. If you’re outraged by Trump but not this, you’re not anti-tariff, you’re a hypocrite. https://t.co/W7htxBf0V3

— John Ʌ Konrad V (@johnkonrad) April 13, 2025