I TAKE A SUPPLEMENT: What Happens to Your Brain Without Vitamin K? New Study Reveals Surprising Effects. I’ve noticed that it’s beneficial for your skin. I had some keratosis spots on the back of my hands, which my dermatologist called “barnacles that we pick up as we sail the seas of life.” After I took Vitamin K for a while they disappeared. Apparently they don’t normally do that on their own.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.