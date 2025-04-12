HMM: Alex Berenson: A scientist offers a simple, fascinating theory why mRNA jabs may have caused diffuse problems in so many people. “Bench scientists in academia and at the mRNA companies can be talking aggressively to each other about how to develop and improve this still-novel biotechnology, even as the scientific establishment circles the wagons against outside questioners.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.