WHAT POLICING LOOKS LIKE IN BRITAIN THESE DAYS:

A retired detective tried to expose the Pakistani child rape gangs. He was told to stop by senior police, because the 'right wing backlash' would destroy the city.

The POLICE admit they knowingly sacrificed young girls to Pakistani paedophiles to prevent the truth coming out. https://t.co/qm7rU30Jf2

— James Price (@jamespriceglos) April 11, 2025