I AUTOMATICALLY WRITE DOWN ANYONE WITH PRONOUNS IN THEIR BIO OR EMAIL: David Mastio: She/her, He/him: Please keep your obvious pronouns out of my emails. “I think people in professions who want to be trusted by all comers should recognize that many on the conservative half of the political spectrum view the superfluous use of pronouns as the equivalent of putting a liberal political bumper sticker in your every email. Count me among them.”