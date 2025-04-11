SETH BARRETT TILLMAN: A Critique of John Yoo on Ex parte Merryman. “Yoo tells us that Lincoln defied a judicial order in Merryman. But Taney issued three orders in Merryman. Which among the three Taney-issued Merryman orders does Yoo believe Lincoln defied? Yoo does not say. That is a tell. Nor does Yoo, in any readily identifiable way, explain what action or inaction by Lincoln constituted defiance. And that is a tell too.”