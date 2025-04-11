IF YOU CAN MAKE IT WITH A CORPSE THERE, YOU CAN MAKE IT WITH A CORPSE ANYWHERE:
The subhed appears to be, uh, pretty backed up by the headline. pic.twitter.com/9UaeE7QEaZ
— Liz Wolfe (@LizWolfeReason) April 11, 2025
IF YOU CAN MAKE IT WITH A CORPSE THERE, YOU CAN MAKE IT WITH A CORPSE ANYWHERE:
The subhed appears to be, uh, pretty backed up by the headline. pic.twitter.com/9UaeE7QEaZ
— Liz Wolfe (@LizWolfeReason) April 11, 2025
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.