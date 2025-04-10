YOU WON’T EVEN WIN BACK MARRIED WOMEN:

Democrats handed their party to single, mentally ill women and now those women keep the entire party hostage.

They can’t dump them because they need them. At the same time, you will NEVER win men back speaking like this. Ever. https://t.co/Bz9rdSJSPX

— Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) April 10, 2025