HOLLY MATHNERD: Idea for Graduation Season Consideration: Don’t send your kids to college. I have a nephew who’s 22. Went to welding school instead of college. Now making close to six figures, and heading for nuclear-welding training where he’ll make well into six figures. Likes the work, likes the people, has a good reputation for quality and punctuality, and a delightful fiancee.
