DON SURBER: World cheers Trump’s 10% tariff: On Wednesday, he created Wall Street’s biggest day in 24 years. “Watching the Trump’s Tariff War from afar, I find it hilarious. He has managed in the past week to get the world to accept a 10% tariff on everything while triggering Red China to engage in an actual tariff war that is financially suicidal for the communist regime. The headline from Never Trumpland was ‘Trump Caves on Tariffs After Insisting They Were Essential.’ These clowns must work for minimum wage because their negotiating skills are nonexistent.”