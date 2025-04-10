MY FRIEND DAVE FREER HAS A NEW BOOK COMING OUT: STORM-DRAGON UP FOR PRE-ORDER.
And for those who read only on paper, yes there are paper editions coming out on the 11th. Amazon just doesn’t allow small presses to put that on pre-order.
MY FRIEND DAVE FREER HAS A NEW BOOK COMING OUT: STORM-DRAGON UP FOR PRE-ORDER.
And for those who read only on paper, yes there are paper editions coming out on the 11th. Amazon just doesn’t allow small presses to put that on pre-order.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.