THE E.V. BUBBLE CONTINUES TO DEFLATE: Whiff of InEVitability: Looks Like We’re Over EVs.

Right now they’re cool, but a niche product. In a few years, with a new generation of batteries, they may be a plausible replacement for internal combustion cars. Right now they’re not. If you want something electric but generally useful, a plug-in hybrid is the way to go since it lets you putter around town on electricity but make long drives without worry about charging.