CHRIS BRAY: Eisgruber Pretends (But Arguments Work Better When They’re True).

On NPR this week — the broadcast version of The Atlantic, the place for utterly conventional thought from people who are always wrong — a deeply concerned interviewer sat down with the president of Princeton University, Christopher Eisgruber, to talk about the vicious monster Trump’s anti-intellectual assault on the modern research university. The discussion became quaint immediately, as Eisgruber spooled out a depiction of the university as a great citadel of knowledge, a castle of wisdom where disinterested experts fearlessly seek out only the purest expressions of truth, striving selflessly as servants to the people . . . Actual research: How lesbians feel about Dawson’s Creek. Universities have been hollowed out, are being hollowed out, and have been politicized. You can’t set foot on a campus and not see the centrality of left-focused activism to academic culture. Which is fine, to a point, and everybody gets to believe what they want to believe, although part two of that argument is that no one has a right to other people’s money. But for crying out loud, don’t pretend that academia is an open culture engaged in a disinterested pursuit of truth, and don’t pretend that suddenly — suddenly, for the first time ever! — Donald Trump is politicizing the modern American university. The modern American university is politicized. We know. It’s kind of not that hard to figure out.