RUE BRITANNIA:

More people were sentenced in Rotherham for the summer riots than for decades-long rape gangs in the town.

Starmer’s called for countless national inquiries – but not one into rape gangs.

It’s two-tier justice. The fight for answers and accountability must go on. pic.twitter.com/JLEVa6JtjP

— Robert Jenrick (@RobertJenrick) April 9, 2025