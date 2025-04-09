LEFTIES THINK TRUMP PROCEEDS BY IMPULSE INSTEAD OF BY PLAN:
Bingo. He, Bessent, Lutnick and Navarro clearly modeled out the various scenarios.
Ultimately tariffs are a high stakes carrot or stick negotiation, a style Foggy Bottom and the rest of the globalists have zero concept of– but the business world thrives on.
— Steve 🇺🇸🦅🇺🇸 (@SteveSellsMD) April 9, 2025
Trump just forced 75+ countries to the negotiating table to fix our trade deficits on a tight timeline
That’s a huge win
But for your comedic interests, here is a clown take👇🏼 https://t.co/7YcK276u0X
— DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) April 9, 2025
Related:
Liberals Devastated As Stock Market Recovers https://t.co/m3MVBz2cPS pic.twitter.com/xGnz02iw9d
— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) April 9, 2025
This was brilliantly executed by @realDonaldTrump. Textbook, Art of the Deal.
— Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) April 9, 2025
Yes, totally caved by… *checks notes*…. successfully using his leverage to bring the nations of the world to the negotiating table for fairer trade deals while realigning global trade against China. https://t.co/akUXzDihd8
— Greg Price (@greg_price11) April 9, 2025