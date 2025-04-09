LEFTIES THINK TRUMP PROCEEDS BY IMPULSE INSTEAD OF BY PLAN:

Bingo. He, Bessent, Lutnick and Navarro clearly modeled out the various scenarios.

Ultimately tariffs are a high stakes carrot or stick negotiation, a style Foggy Bottom and the rest of the globalists have zero concept of– but the business world thrives on.

— Steve 🇺🇸🦅🇺🇸 (@SteveSellsMD) April 9, 2025