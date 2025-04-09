BUREAUCRATS BOUGHT OPULENT FURNISHING FOR EMPTY OFFICES: Why on Earth would federal bureaucrats think it made sense to spend hundreds of millions of tax dollars on opulent new furnishings for offices that were mostly empty throughout the Covid Pandemic and in the teleworking boom of the following years? Openthebooks.com CEO John Hart provides searing testimony to the House DOGE Subcommittee.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.