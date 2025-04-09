BOSTON POLITICS: Could plea deal get Boston City Councilor Tania Fernandes Anderson deported? “The terms of a plea agreement Boston City Councilor Tania Fernandes Anderson reached with federal prosecutors raises questions about whether her decision to plead guilty to two public corruption charges could get her deported. . . . Fernandes Anderson, 46, was born in Cape Verde, and at the age of 10, immigrated to Roxbury. She was the first African immigrant, Muslim-American and formerly undocumented immigrant elected to the City Council, in November 2021. The plea agreement states that by pleading guilty to two of the six public corruption charges that were lodged against her in a December 2024 federal indictment, Fernandes Anderson may be at risk of deportation from the United States. . . . Fernandes Anderson said Tuesday that she intends to resign from her $120,000 position on the City Council. The prior indictment states that she carried out a bonus kickback scheme in a City Hall bathroom.”