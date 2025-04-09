TWO BIG STORIES AND A NOTHING: Trump Freezes Funding at Cornell and Northwestern, Plus Obama Weighs In. “The Trump administration has frozen more than $1 billion in funding for Cornell and $790 million for Northwestern amid civil rights investigations into both schools, two administration officials said.”
