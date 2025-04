SAVE THE PLANET:

95% of all plastic in the world’s seas and oceans comes from 10 rivers, 2 of which are in Africa and the rest are in Asia. The great lie of modern environmentalism is that anything we do in the West will make a difference as long as Asia and Africa continue to pollute like this. https://t.co/KZOlUMY60H pic.twitter.com/nr966mEgla

— RAW EGG NATIONALIST (@Babygravy9) April 8, 2025