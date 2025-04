THEY LECTURED THE RIGHT ON “STOCHASTIC TERRORISM” WHILE REFINING IT FOR THEMSELVES:

Assassination culture is spreading on the left. Forty-eight percent of liberals say it would be at least somewhat justified to murder Elon Musk. Fifty-five percent said the same about Donald Trump.

In California, activists are naming ballot measures after Luigi Mangione.

The… pic.twitter.com/xiGAAvoPHy

— Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) April 7, 2025