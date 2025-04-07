Finally, there is a contentious meeting with journalist and editorial board member Karen Tumulty:

“There have been multiple misunderstandings or whatever,” she began. She then said, “I’m sorry.” I don’t recall the words immediately after that because of what came in the next breath. “But I do think use of the word ‘hyperbolic’ is defensible.” In that moment, I thought for sure I was being punked. But that wasn’t even the worst of it. Tumulty then made a pronouncement. “I have a rule: No one should be called a Nazi unless they were an actual Nazi,” she told me. “So for President Biden to call the Georgia voter law ‘Jim Crow 2.0,’ well that’s an insult to people who lived through Jim Crow.”

I sat frozen, gripping the armrests of my chair as I stared at her in disbelief. With that one comment, Tumulty took an incident where I felt ignored and compounded the insult by robbing me of my humanity. She either couldn’t or wouldn’t see that I was Black, that I came to the conversation with knowledge and history she could never have, that my worldview, albeit it different from hers, was equally valid.

I sat in stunned, unblinking silence for what seemed like ten minutes after Tumulty removed herself from my office. My mind reeled with what had just happened. In a time when people, especially white people, are so careful not to make racial situations worse, Tumulty seemed to have done just that.