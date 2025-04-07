MARK JUDGE: Jonathan Capehart’s WaPo Hissy Fit.
Finally, there is a contentious meeting with journalist and editorial board member Karen Tumulty:
“There have been multiple misunderstandings or whatever,” she began. She then said, “I’m sorry.” I don’t recall the words immediately after that because of what came in the next breath. “But I do think use of the word ‘hyperbolic’ is defensible.” In that moment, I thought for sure I was being punked. But that wasn’t even the worst of it. Tumulty then made a pronouncement. “I have a rule: No one should be called a Nazi unless they were an actual Nazi,” she told me. “So for President Biden to call the Georgia voter law ‘Jim Crow 2.0,’ well that’s an insult to people who lived through Jim Crow.”
I sat frozen, gripping the armrests of my chair as I stared at her in disbelief. With that one comment, Tumulty took an incident where I felt ignored and compounded the insult by robbing me of my humanity. She either couldn’t or wouldn’t see that I was Black, that I came to the conversation with knowledge and history she could never have, that my worldview, albeit it different from hers, was equally valid.
I sat in stunned, unblinking silence for what seemed like ten minutes after Tumulty removed herself from my office. My mind reeled with what had just happened. In a time when people, especially white people, are so careful not to make racial situations worse, Tumulty seemed to have done just that.
Karen Tumulty made the mistake of treating Jonathan Capehart like an adult. She made the mistake of assuming he could rationally follow facts to their proper conclusions, and that he could act like a grown man if he disagreed with an editorial. She refused to genuflect before the dapper black ambassador between the races, to bow and scrape before the Little Lord Fauntleroy of the Fourth Estate.
Jeff Bezos is trying to save The Washington Post, which is losing hundreds of millions of dollars a year and has lost all credibility. The departure of Jonathan Capehart can only help that process.
Note that Capehart can be rather selective about when he chooses to play the race card. In order to keep the withered husk of Biden propped up a year ago, he chose to keep that card firmly in the deck:
Is he confusing an imported migrant class with a former slave class, because that would confirm some pretty big things about what we've been saying about why they are doing this.
Nice of Capehart to just skip over that one.
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 10, 2024