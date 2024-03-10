BETTER DEAD THAN RUDE: Biden Apologizes for ‘Disrespecting’ Accused Laken Riley Killer by Calling Him ‘Illegal.’

Joe Biden did an interview with Jonathan Capehart on MSNBC that aired on Saturday. Biden made multiple delusional statements, including on illegal aliens and the murder of Laken Riley at the hands of an illegal. He’s made some bad comments already trying to downplay her death, claiming there are thousands of “legals” who are also killed in this country—as though somehow that justified the very preventable murder by an illegal alien. Biden apologized for calling the accused killer of Laken Riley an “illegal,” saying he should have said “undocumented.” Listen as he rushes to say that. Biden said he wouldn’t “treat any of these people with disrespect.” “Look, they built the country,” he said.

Which is quite an interesting gaffe in and of itself:

In 2004, Diana West wrote: The importance of this crusade.

It’s possible President Bush didn’t drop Ike’s language himself. Indeed, his speechwriters might not have given him the choice. They well know that “crusade” was officially outlawed long ago. And by “crusade” I don’t mean Christendom’s medieval battles to reclaim the Holy Land from Muslim rule. But, of course, neither did Gen. Eisenhower (not in his D-Day remarks, and not in his popular account of the war, “Crusade in Europe”). Neither did President Bush, for that matter, when, in the week following Sept. 11, 2001, he said that “this crusade, this war on terrorism, is going to take a while.” Speaking in terms of a cause may have steadied most Americans at home, but it drove Muslims, Europeans and political correctniks everywhere crazy. A headline in The Christian Science Monitor on Sept. 19, 2001 said it best: “Europe cringes at Bush ‘crusade’ against terrorists.” It didn’t have to cringe long. Rather than inviting citizens of the world to join the new “crusade” against Islamic terror networks — the successor to earlier, victorious crusades against Nazism and Communism — Ari Fleischer, then the president’s spokesman, immediately expressed “regret” over unspecified “connotations” the word “crusade” might have had “for anybody, Muslim or otherwise.” In other words, America was officially sorry if anyone out there — and I mean “out there” — believed, five days after the fiery collapse of the World Trade Center, that the president of the United States was going send an army of barons to take Jerusalem for the Pope.

In 2004, the 56-year old Bush knowingly memory holed a line from of Eisenhower’s most important speech as a general for PC reasons. Twenty years later, a dissipated 81-year old Biden is forced by his handlers to make an after-the-fact PC clean-up of his own. Bush could have pushed back; Biden is too far gone, and in Biden’s case:

Hey, you know who didn’t?

