MORE LIKE THIS PLEASE: CU Boulder pro-Hamas protestors barge into class – get yanked out by their keffiyehs.

A trio of pro-Hamas student activists barged into a University of Colorado Boulder classroom last week, and were promptly hauled back out by their keffiyehs.

The Daily Camera reports after entering the “Designing for Defense” class, one of the activists went to the front of the room and prepared to read a statement, whereupon a man who appeared to be the instructor said “No you may not.”

He then grabbed the statement and said “Get out.”