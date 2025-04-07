WELL:
🚨 JUST IN: Treasury Secretary Bessent announces up to 70 COUNTRIES have now reached out to President Trump to negotiate on trade
IN LESS THAN A WEEK! 🔥
Trump “gave himself maximum negotiating leverage — and just when he has achieved the maximum leverage, he's willing to start… pic.twitter.com/DtEhFiPin5
— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 7, 2025
Related:
The markets closed . The sky didn’t fall. The world didn’t stop. Maybe everyone can relax.
— Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) April 7, 2025
Democrats needed and hoped for a total market crash today, another Black Monday. They must be so disappointed. pic.twitter.com/KziigBFQzh
— William A. Jacobson (@wajacobson) April 7, 2025