MARK JUDGE: Jonathan Capehart’s WaPo Hissy Fit. “Sounds pretty bad. Yet as one delves into the details of why Capehart walked, it’s Capehart himself who looks pretty bad. Imperious, while at the same time hyper-sensitive; self-righteous while morally confused; resentful while equally obtuse; ideologically brainwashed and thus incapable of independent thought, Jonathan Capehart is everything wrong with journalism in 2025. No wonder Jeff Bezos is scrambling to sweep out the stables at The Washington Post.”

Sweep faster, Jeff.