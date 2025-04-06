#WINNING:
BREAKING: Inflation has fallen to 1.22%, per Truflation.
I voted for this! pic.twitter.com/1uqHz6TRPU
— Ian Jaeger (@IanJaeger29) April 6, 2025
#WINNING:
BREAKING: Inflation has fallen to 1.22%, per Truflation.
I voted for this! pic.twitter.com/1uqHz6TRPU
— Ian Jaeger (@IanJaeger29) April 6, 2025
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.