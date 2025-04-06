DO TELL:
I saw a Tesla protest in Sarasota, FL yesterday
All old people
All white
All similar signs
Seemed strange to not see any young people and barely any diversity
This entire operation feels paid https://t.co/1kAvstVVrR
— DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) April 6, 2025
Related:
Everybody is asking why it’s all white boomers at these protests.
People. There hasn’t been a Jimmy Buffett concert in two years. TWO YEARS they’ve gone without a Cheeseburger in Paradise.
It was only a matter of time before they started rioting. It’s gonna get worse.
— Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) April 6, 2025