Seemed strange to not see any young people and barely any diversity

Everybody is asking why it’s all white boomers at these protests.

People. There hasn’t been a Jimmy Buffett concert in two years. TWO YEARS they’ve gone without a Cheeseburger in Paradise.

It was only a matter of time before they started rioting. It’s gonna get worse.

— Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) April 6, 2025