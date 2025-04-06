PREMISE OVERLOAD: During the protests over the Bush-Cheney War on Terror 20 years ago, Glenn always used to ask, “where are the giant papier-mâché puppets?” Finally, like Pinocchio, they’ve gotten their wish, and they’ve become sentient. Well, almost:

The theater kids saved democracy yesterday. pic.twitter.com/dxXkw8izdq — The Redheaded libertarian (@TRHLofficial) April 6, 2025

Wait — she’s apparently implying that Trump is a Nazi because there is a swastika in the middle of the Betsy Ross flag. But just in time for Fourth of July 2019, Nike and Colin Kaepernick ginned up a protest to sell his sneakers by explicitly calling the Betsy Ross flag a symbol of hate:

The Pied Piper of wokeness, Colin Kaepernick‏, kicked off the week by successfully pressuring Nike to recall a shoe adorned with the original 13-star American flag attributed to America’s founding mother, Betsy Ross. For years, polite liberal opinion has lectured us that Kaepernick, who famously kneeled during the national anthem when he was an NFL football player, didn’t hate America — he just wanted to protest police brutality against African Americans. We were to also overlook the time he wore socks featuring pigs dressed as police officers and the time he wore Fidel Castro on his T-shirt. Hillary Clinton declared those kneeling during the anthem were “not against our anthem or our flag.” Whoops. Now Kaepernick is tossing Betsy Ross into the basket of deplorables, while Democratic presidential contenders like Julian Castro, Kirsten Gillibrand and Beto O’Rourke clap along like well-trained seals.

This quickly set off quite a chain reaction that year:

● Major League Soccer Declares Betsy Ross Flag a ‘Symbol of Hate.’

● Nike stocks surge 2% following controversial decision to recall ‘Betsy Ross Flag’ sneakers after star endorser Colin Kaepernick claims they are offensive due to slavery ties.

● Jim Treacher wrote on July 3rd 2019, Betsy Ross’s flag design “was good enough for Obama’s inauguration. Not anymore. If Betsy Ross is racist now, how about the 76ers? The Patriots? Should we start picketing showings of Hamilton?”

● That same day, “MSNBC guest Michael Eric Dyson compared the Betsy Ross American flag to the Nazi swastika and a burning Ku Klux Klan cross.”

Sort of like those earlier Hitlers George Bush and Dick Cheney last year, was the Betsy Ross Flag temporarily rehabilitated, but only to attack Trump once again, or has America always been born of original sin? Or did the young theater kid not remember 2019’s corporate wilding attack on the flag before swinging into action?

(Classical reference in headline.)