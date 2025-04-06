RALLYING THE ELDERLY FAITHFUL:

Notice where today’s protests happened—and where they didn’t. They were in deep-blue cities like Chicago, NYC, D.C., and Boston. But in working-class swing-state communities, turnout was weak. This isn’t a national movement—it’s libs working through the 5 stages of grief. — Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) April 5, 2025

Laughing at the irony of Democrats holding a protest called “Hands Off,” considering they never want to take their hands off our money, our children, our private businesses, our free speech, or our healthcare. — Brittany Hughes (@RealBrittHughes) April 6, 2025

Plus: Why were the anti-Trump protests yesterday called “Hands Off”? “The response ‘hands off’ seems weak. Who will ‘hands off’ convince? How did that slogan emerge?”