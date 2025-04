I GUESS IT’S TIME FOR RAINBOW STEW. Reader Bill Rudersdorf writes:

Somebody ought to remember the stanza from Merle Haggard:

“When a President goes through the White House door,

An’ does what he says he’ll do,

We’ll all be drinkin’ that free bubble up,

Eatin’ that rainbow stew.”

— Merle Haggard, 1981