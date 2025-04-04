[VIP] REAL EXCITEMENT IN SCIENCE IS WHEN YOU SAY ‘THAT’S FUNNY…’: Sky Candy and the Globs of Mars.
If you live on the West Coast, the Fram 2 polar orbit mission will be splashing down off Oceanside California in a couple hours, 0915 Pacific Time.
[VIP] REAL EXCITEMENT IN SCIENCE IS WHEN YOU SAY ‘THAT’S FUNNY…’: Sky Candy and the Globs of Mars.
If you live on the West Coast, the Fram 2 polar orbit mission will be splashing down off Oceanside California in a couple hours, 0915 Pacific Time.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.