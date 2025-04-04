NEWS YOU CAN USE: Before the Heart Stops: The Overlooked Clues That Could Prevent Sudden Death in the Young. “By analyzing over 900 cases of sudden cardiac death in Sweden, scientists identified patterns like fainting spells, seizures, and abnormal heart rhythms that appeared before death. With better screening, especially among young athletes, many of these deaths might be preventable.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.