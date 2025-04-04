SURPRISING: ‘Weekend Warriors’ get health benefits similar to steady exercisers. “As long as you get 150 minutes of moderate to vigorous physical activity per week — whether packed into one to two days or spread out — you can significantly reduce your risk of dying from cardiovascular disease, cancer or other causes.”
