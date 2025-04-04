REP. ERIC SWALWELL (D-CCP) HARDEST HIT: US Bans Sex Between Government Personnel and Chinese Citizens. “Of course the government isn’t commenting on what prompted this new policy but it does make you wonder: How often does this happen in China? I mean, spies using sex to gain secrets isn’t new, but apparently the US hasn’t had a complete ban like this in place since World War II. And that suggests this was a real problem, i.e. lots of US men in China were being approached by attractive Chinese women, some of whom (most of whom?) were actually spies.”