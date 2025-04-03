FIGHT THE POWER. MAKE THEM PAY.
Matt Taibbi just announced he filed a $10M libel lawsuit in federal court against this member over her false claims against him. https://t.co/eTIrH2d2DE
— Mollie (@MZHemingway) April 3, 2025
