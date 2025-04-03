THE CRITICAL DRINKER: “The Message” Is Dead — Snow White Was The Funeral.

Still though, plenty of great movies have had poor box office performances. Let’s check on how the movie’s rating is doing at IMDB:

That’s pretty brutal; just as a reminder, on the day after its debut on March 21st, Snow White had a 2.4 rating at IMDB. Naturally, IMDB is doing damage control for the movie: Disney’s Snow White Gets IMDb Disclaimer After A Wave Of 1-Star Reviews Makes Overall Rating Plummet.

IMDb has officially given Disney’s Snow White a review disclaimer after a slew of 1-star reviews tanked the movie’s rating. The live-action movie is a remake of the classic 1937 animated film Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. As in the case of most of Disney’s live-action adaptations, Snow White received significant backlash before the movie even came out. Now, the movie has partially overcome this negativity, opening to a respectable $42.2 million domestically and boasting a $142.7 million worldwide at the time of writing.

In response to the review bombing, IMDb has officially put a disclaimer atop Snow White‘s rating. When clicking on more information about the movie’s score, which currently has a 1.5 stars out of 10-star average, there is a pop-up box that says, “Our rating mechanism has detected unusual voting activity on this title.“ The user ratings below display that 91.4% of those who rated it gave the movie a 1-star review.

What This Means For Snow White

These IMDb Ratings Do Not Reflect The Film’s Overall Reception

It is important to understand that Snow White‘s reviews overall are not as bad as what IMDb currently reflects. Critical scores have amounted to a 40% Tomatometer for the film on Rotten Tomatoes. ScreenRant‘s Rachel Labonte gave the movie 5 out of 10 stars, taking issue with the film’s “artificial sheen” while praising Zegler’s performance. The Rotten Tomatoes audience reviews are generally positive, with 74% of audiences giving the movie a favorable rating. The IMDb score may look bad, but it does not tell the full story.