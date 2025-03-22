SNOW WHITE REVIEWS FROM CRITICS ARE MOSTLY NEGATIVE: ‘So Bland It Barely Registers.’

Disney’s live-action remake of the 1937 classic “Snow White” was released on Friday, and so far, the reviews from critics are not great.

There has been a lot of controversy and speculation about the film in the months leading up to its release. Questions about casting, creative decisions, and the outspoken views of the film’s leading lady have all led to a lot of negative press and a scaled-back premiere event in Los Angeles.

So far, “Snow White,” starring Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot, has a 46% Tomatometer rating on Rotten Tomatoes, a percentage that reflects the ratings from professional critics.

“Gloss prevails over heart in nearly every scene, and plot beats feel contrived,” a reviewer from The Wall Street Journal wrote.

The New York Times said of the film: “Neither good enough to admire nor bad enough to joyfully skewer; its mediocrity is among its biggest bummers.”